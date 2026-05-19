(Courtesy of Amazon)

If you’re a car-racing fan, you already know how Kyle Larson’s attempt to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 turned out.

Only five drivers have attempted “The Double.” Only one has completed all 1,100 miles—Tony Stewart in 2001. This year, Katherine Legge will try to become the first woman to pull off double duty.

Kyle Larson vs. The Double, available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video on May 21, is a documentary with two stories. It chronicles its subject’s life while highlighting the challenges this feat entails. The Double isn’t just about competing in two different styles of racing in one day. It’s the logistical nightmare of coordinating travel from Indianapolis to Charlotte and praying for decent weather. For those who aren’t gearheads, imagine running the Boston Marathon, then an ultramarathon in another state within 24 hours.

That would be exhausting, physically and mentally.

One driver. Two races. A chance at history.

Kyle Larson vs. The Double premieres May 21. pic.twitter.com/4Sa7R64Skj — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 5, 2026

Kyle Larson vs. The Double is a production in association with NASCAR Studios, Hendrick Motorsports, Penske Entertainment, and Jeff Gordon of Hendrick Motorsports. That means there’s plenty of footage available. The documentary opens by informing the viewer that Larson invited a film team to follow him as he attempted to pull off The Double. What was supposed to be a 7-month stint became a two-year obsession.

For those who don’t follow racing religiously, the little details are fascinating. The frustration on Larson’s face says a lot when the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has to accept things beyond his control. But the documentary is at its best when we learn more about Larson the person. Larson is Japanese American and grew up in California. This is noteworthy because 80% of NASCAR drivers are white, mostly from the Southern and Midwestern states. His maternal grandparents were interned at the Tule Lake camp in California during World War II.

Race is an inescapable part of Kyle Larson’s story, both because of his heritage and what happened during the pandemic. In 2020, Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after he uttered a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race. He was also suspended by NASCAR. His use of the N-word cost him his job and his reputation.

In Kyle Larson vs. The Double, he owns up to his “mistake,” calling it “immature and stupid.” However, there isn’t a clear explanation for why he said what he said. A 2020 interview with CBS Sports’ James Brown offered more context, but those details are absent from the documentary. The documentary could also have included a Black voice to give their perspective on what happened.

Larson has spent considerable time trying to rehabilitate his image. Some of the steps he reportedly took included hiring a diversity coach and speaking with Black racers Bubba Wallace, J.R. Todd, and Willy T. Ribbs to learn about their experiences. It would have been helpful to hear from one of them.

To be fair, none of us would want to be defined by our worst public moment. This documentary focuses on Larson’s attempt at a rare feat. There are reasons why Tony Stewart belongs to a fraternity of one. Reluctant acceptance of failure is at the heart of Kyle Larson vs. The Double. That alone makes it a worthwhile watch.

Kyle Larson vs. The Double premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.