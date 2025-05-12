Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Amazon announced two new football documentaries headed to Prime Video on Monday.

In partnership with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, the streamer will spotlight the New York Jets and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens in separate projects.

The Jets, previously featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks ahead of the 2023 NFL season, will now be the focus of a new six-part docuseries titled The Home Team: NY Jets. The series follows six players and their partners throughout the 2024-25 NFL regular season. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and professional journeys of those inside the locker room—and at home.

Prime Video has confirmed that Quinnen, Maranda Williams, and Alijah and Jessie Vera-Tucker will be among the featured couples. The remaining four player-partner duos have yet to be revealed.

Although a separate documentary crew has previously followed Aaron Rodgers during his Achilles recovery for his Netflix project titled Enigma, it’s unlikely he’ll be a significant part of this series. Rodgers tends to keep his personal life private, at least when he’s not airing grievances during appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

As for the Owens documentary, which doesn’t yet have a title, Prime Video has only shared a few details. The feature-length film will explore Owens’ rise to stardom as one of the NFL’s most gifted and controversial players. It takes a closer look at his reputation as the ultimate “prima donna” wide receiver of his time. It also checks in with him today as he works to redefine his identity beyond football.

According to the release, the creative team behind Kelce is also behind both upcoming documentaries.