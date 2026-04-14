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Prime Video’s NBA coverage has ramped up over the course of the season, and the streamer will take center stage this week as the league’s Play-In Tournament’s exclusive home.

NBA on Prime will use the Ian Eagle-Stan Van Gundy tandem as its top NBA booth starting this week, while it also puts its “Prime Vision” alternate feed on the big stage starting Tuesday night.

Eagle and Van Gundy will call the first Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday night in Charlotte, then the final East play-in matchup on Friday night. Top sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will join them. That team will then be at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the Knicks-Hawks game.

Kevin Harlan will also call three games this week for Prime Video, albeit with three different partners. Harlan will be joined by Jim Jackson on Tuesday night in Phoenix for the first Western Conference play-in game, then work with Candace Parker on Wednesday night for the second West play-in game. On Saturday, Harlan will call Timberwolves-Nuggets in Denver alongside Dwyane Wade.

The Michael Grady-Brent Barry tandem will stick together for two games this week: Orlando at Philadelphia in the East play-in on Wednesday, followed by the final West play-in game on Friday night in either Phoenix or Portland.

Allie Clifton, Jamie Dyer, and Kristina Pink will rotate on sideline duties.

In the studio, Taylor Rooks will anchor coverage all postseason alongside regular panelists Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, and Udonis Haslem. This week, Zach Lowe will join remotely for Tuesday and Wednesday night’s play-in action, with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also appearing remotely on Wednesday. Steve Nash will return in-studio on Friday and Saturday.

In Prime Video’s press release, the company said Kyle Lowry will join the studio show for “select shows” during the NBA playoffs. Lowry, who currently plays for the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, has been suggested as a top candidate for broadcasting roles upon his retirement.

Since the streamer bought the NBA rights in 2024, it has not adopted the typical designations for top announcers and has instead used a rotation of big-name analysts in its studio. And, as with its NFL coverage, Prime Video has prioritized integrating technology into its broadcasts, especially its AI-fueled Prime Insights.

Fans may have seen, during recent games, Prime Video’s main feed flashing a “Mismatch” icon atop players who have won an advantage over their defender. Amazon uses cloud computing technology and machine learning to predict certain real-time situational outcomes for viewers. The “Mismatch” icon is one example on the NBA side, akin to the popular “Pressure Alert” feature on Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video will have coverage of the Play-In Tournament as well as the first and second rounds of the playoffs this year, the first of an 11-year broadcast rights package with the NBA and WNBA.