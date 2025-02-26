New York Yankees fans will once again need their own personal assistant to keep track of where to watch the team’s games this season.

On Wednesday, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service announced that it will be the exclusive home to 21 Yankees games during the regular season. Prime Video has aired a package of 21 Yankees games each season since 2021, when the streamer purchased the package of games that used to air on the local over-the-air channel Pix 11.

Similar to last year’s slate of games, 18 of the 21 matchups will air on Wednesday evenings. Games will be available to all Prime Video subscribers within the Yankees’ local media footprint at no additional cost.

Much to the chagrin of Yankees fans, it will again be difficult to keep track of where games are airing. The defending American League champs will have games air exclusively on YES Network, Prime Video, ESPN, Fox, FS1, Roku, and presumably Apple TV (though they have yet to release their official schedule for this season).

As has been the case in past years, Prime Video will use the YES Network broadcast crew. Per the release:

The YES Network’s Emmy Award-winning broadcast team, in collaboration with Prime Video, will return to produce and call the action for all 21 Prime Video games. Prime Video’s 30-minute pregame show will also return, with YES’ Meredith Marakovits hosting the pre-game show for home games with a complete preview of the upcoming action that features breaking down the marquee matchups and star attractions, while delivering key insights and stats. YES’ Bob Lorenz will host pre-game shows for the away games on Prime Video with Marakovits providing on-site reporting and live interviews from the field. Returning this season behind the mic for Prime Video’s Yankees in-game coverage will be YES Network play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay. Entering his 34th year as the voice of the storied American League franchise, Kay will be joined in the booth by YES analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Joe Girardi, John Flaherty, and Jeff Nelson.

It’s hard to feel bad for Yankees fans, but they certainly have it the worst out of anybody when it comes to the difficulty of finding where to watch games.