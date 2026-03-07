Credit: Prime Video

In what’s become an annual tradition for New York Yankees fans, it’s time to complain about the impending schedule of regular-season games exclusive to Amazon’s Prime Video this season.

Thursday, Prime Video announced that 21 Yankees regular-season games will stream exclusively on its service in 2026 for all Prime members in the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania.

Seventeen of the 21 games will stream on Wednesday evenings, beginning April 8. The slate features an April 22 game against the arch-rival Boston Red Sox, and a May 20 game against the defending AL Champion Toronto Blue Jays. The schedule also includes two games each against the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Tampa Bay Rays, and three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

YES Network will continue broadcasting the games on Prime Video this season and feature its usual booth of play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay and a rotating selection of analysts, including David Cone, Paul O’Neill, and Joe Girardi. Prime Video’s 30-minute pregame show will also return, with YES’ Bob Lorenz serving as the main host, Justin Shackil filling in, and Meredith Marakovits as the on-field reporter.

Yankees fans have been fired up about these streaming-exclusive games for several years now, though they should be fairly used to them by now. The fact that the games have always been free to anyone in the region hasn’t done much to quell the frustrations, especially when there’s been the potential for memorable moments that could be otherwise missed.

At least we’re bound to get another good Mad Dog rant out of it at some point.