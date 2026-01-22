Screenshot: Zodiac Features / YouTube

Prime Video has secured some titans of football for its newest docuseries, set to debut just days before Super Bowl LX.

The Amazon-owned streaming service will premiere The Object Of The Game on Wednesday, Feb. 4, in the lead-up to this year’s Super Bowl, Andreas Wiseman of Deadline reports. The documentary will feature a star-studded lineup of former NFL players and coaches including Bill Belichick, Tony Romo, Mike Tomlin, Urban Meyer, Sean McVay, Tony Dungy, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the report notes.

The three-part series will examine “what the sport demands, why it matters, how football values are formed — and why they endure.”

The Object Of The Game focuses on the final season for legendary high school coach Chuck “Chico” Kyle, who coached for four decades at Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, but will feature some of football’s biggest names to help tell his story.

“At one time or another, every player or coach decided to pick up a football and said ‘yes, this is for me,'” executive producer Matt Waldeck told Deadline. “This film is about that starting point—the values that last when the bright lights fade and a playing or coaching career ends.”

Though the project was filmed prior to his stepping away from coaching, The Object Of The Game will be Mike Tomlin’s first voluntary media appearance since leaving his post as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Tomlin, of course, was a star of last year’s in-season Hard Knocks, albeit begrudgingly.) Those eager to get a taste of how Tomlin could fare on television might be able to catch a glimpse throughout this docuseries.

If anything, Prime Video should be pleased to have so many heavy-hitters agree to appear in the film. As the sports documentary space becomes evermore crowded, having big names sit down for interviews can help separate a project.