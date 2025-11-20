Credit: Prime Video

Host Andrew Catalon, on-course analyst Colt Knost, and on-course reporter Dan Rapaport will be the voices behind Prime Video’s broadcast of The Skins Game on Black Friday.

“The Skins Game has always been about blending personality and competition in a way that feels fun and accessible for fans, and with Capital One joining as the entitlement sponsor, we’re bringing that spirit back with a broadcast team and on-course product that delivers across the board,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop, PGA Tour’s entertainment division. “Andrew, Colt, and Dan bring the depth of knowledge and passion that will make the coverage feel fresh and genuinely entertaining, and we’re thrilled to have them as our announce team on Black Friday.” Along with his NFL and college basketball duties, Catalon currently serves as a member of the CBS Sports golf team. Knost serves as an on-course reporter for CBS Sports’ coverage of the PGA Tour, a co-host of Gravy and the Sleeze on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, and a co-host on the Sub-Par podcast. Rapaport currently serves as editor-at-large at Skratch and hosts their weekly live golf show, Dan on Golf. He previously covered golf for Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, and Barstool Sports.

Once a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for golf fans, Prime Video announced earlier this year that it was bringing it back for the first time since 2008.

The original event ran from 1983 to 2008 and featured some of the biggest stars in the game in its earliest years. However, as both starpower and ratings dropped off, it was eventually canceled.

Amazon’s Prime Video made sure to bring back the big names for the event’s return. Reigning Tour Champion Tommy Fleetwood, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will participate. The competition will take place at Palm Beach Gardens’ Panther National, a new course designed by Thomas and Jack Nicklaus.

The format will be similar to the traditional Skins Game, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes throughout play. A new twist is the “reverse purse,” where all players will begin with $1 million on the scoreboard, which rises and falls with each hole.

The Skins Game will start at 9 a.m. ET and lead directly into Amazon’s annual Black Friday NFL game. The streamer’s big day will continue afterward with an NBA doubleheader.