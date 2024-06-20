Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Earlier this month, news broke that a tennis-based spinoff of the Top Class series, Top Class Tennis, would be heading to Amazon Prime.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday via press release that the series would premiere on July 18. They also debuted a trailer for the docuseries.

As noted, Top Class Tennis is a spin-off of Top Class: The Life and Times of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which also aired on Amazon and documented the trials and tribulations of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a high school basketball team featuring notable names like Bronny James and Zaire Wade.

Much like the previous iteration of Top Class, LeBron James and Maverick Carter will serve as executive producers on the four-episode docuseries. 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens will join them on the project as well. The show will follow four young tennis players through their ups and downs as they look to qualify for the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships.

The release also notes that the inaugural season will showcase five-time junior title winner Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo, 2023 Indian Wells Junior Champion Joseph Oyebog Jr., 2022-23 USA Today Girls Tennis Player of the Year Stephanie Yakoff, and three-time Junior National Champion Stiles Brockett.

All four episodes will be available on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on July 18.

