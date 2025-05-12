Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

More key NFL scheduling news dropped on Monday evening, this time courtesy of Amazon.

As already announced, Prime Video is set to be the exclusive home to the NFL’s Black Friday game and a primetime game on Christmas Day as part of the Thursday Night Football package (Christmas falls on a Thursday this year).

Now, we know which teams will play in both standalone windows. At Monday’s Upfront, Amazon announced that the Chicago Bears will play the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday. That game has traditionally kicked off at 3 p.m. ET.

On Christmas Day, Prime Video will air the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that wants to become a staple of the Christmas holiday.

Netflix will air two other Christmas games earlier in the day. While unconfirmed, some are speculating that the four teams playing in Fox’s Saturday doubleheader the week before —the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears — will comprise the teams involved in Netflix’s Christmas Day games.

The upcoming season will be the third time Prime Video airs an exclusive Black Friday game. However, this year, college football will provide some added competition, as the Egg Bowl will move off its traditional Thanksgiving Day window.