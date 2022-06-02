On Thursday, long-time NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick called it a career.

After playing for nine teams over 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has told his former teammates in an incredible text he sent to them that he is retiring. Here is a copy of that text, via @Fred22Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BjpAPaYagb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

Naturally, it only took a matter of minutes for Fitzpatrick to be linked with a broadcasting job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fitzpatrick and Amazon were in talks “for a key role this season.”

As long-time QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it quits, sources say he’s in talks with Amazon for a key role this season. So we’ll be seeing plenty of Fitz going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2022

Amazon, of course, is the NFL’s new exclusive Thursday Night Football partner. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the primary broadcast team for the package, and while a number of names have been linked to the company’s coverage as analysts, the only one officially announced has been Tony Gonzalez.

At the very least, I appreciate Amazon reaching out to younger, recently retired players (Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, even Gonzalez to a lesser extent) rather than the analysts that have been on our screens for the last decade.