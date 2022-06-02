AmazonNFLBy Joe Lucia on

On Thursday, long-time NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick called it a career.

Naturally, it only took a matter of minutes for Fitzpatrick to be linked with a broadcasting job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fitzpatrick and Amazon were in talks “for a key role this season.”

Amazon, of course, is the NFL’s new exclusive Thursday Night Football partner. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the primary broadcast team for the package, and while a number of names have been linked to the company’s coverage as analysts, the only one officially announced has been Tony Gonzalez.

At the very least, I appreciate Amazon reaching out to younger, recently retired players (Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, even Gonzalez to a lesser extent) rather than the analysts that have been on our screens for the last decade.

