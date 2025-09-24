Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The relationship between the Kelce brothers and Amazon Prime Video continues to get stronger.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that select episodes from Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast will be available to stream on Prime Video, most notably including their recent one with Taylor Swift, which broke all kinds of records.

All episodes of New Heights will continue to be available on YouTube, while the most recent ones will also be available on Prime.

The Kelce brothers initially inked a nine-figure deal for their podcast with Amazon’s Wondery in August of last year, giving the podcast studio global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of New Heights, including the show’s back catalog. Amazon announced last month that it was breaking up Wondery, and that its creator-led, video-focused podcast shows, such as New Heights, would join Amazon’s Talent Services team, forming a new organization called Creator Services.

New Heights now joins other Wondery shows already available on Amazon Prime, including LeBron James’s Mind the Game, which launched in April.

Even as Travis continues his NFL career and Jason cements himself as one of ESPN’s top NFL talents, New Heights continues to soar in popularity. It’s currently the No. 5 sports podcast and No. 74 podcast overall on Apple Podcast charts.