Credit: Prime Video

This week’s NASCAR Cup Series race is at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, CA, for the Anduril 250 on Sunday. It’s the first NASCAR race ever on an active military base and will feature a 3.4-mile circuit and 75 laps. And the incredible, historic NASCAR setup on Naval Base Coronado also includes an amazing broadcast booth for Prime Video.

The NASCAR on Prime broadcast crew will call the race from the bridge of the USS Carl Vinson, and they previewed the action from the scene on Saturday.

“The scene here is just remarkable,” NASCAR on Prime play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander said. “It truly is like it’s not real. And our home for the weekend, the USS Carl Vinson. That’s where we’ll originate. NASCAR Live tomorrow, down on the flight deck. And then we’ll come up to the bridge, where we’re going to make our home. This is the best booth on-camera location we could ever have.”

Still not over NASCAR on Prime broadcasting from the USS Carl Vinson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNqrFxeKsq — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 20, 2026

Naval Base Coronado is ready for #NASCARonPrime 😎 pic.twitter.com/HCoRD4a5l2 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 20, 2026

“Yeah, it’s been a lot of fun,” NASCAR on Prime analyst and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “It just seems surreal. Every time we come up here every day to take a look around and see where we’re going to work, and try to get through a practice or a qualifying show, it’s hard to believe this is really what we’re doing.”

“I’ve been in this sport, as you (Steve Letarte) have and as you have, Adam, for a really, really long time,” Earnhardt continued. “I don’t know that I’ve ever expected to be a part of anything like this. Excellent race track. NASCAR, the Navy, everybody here has done an incredible job. The entire lift is monumental. Everywhere you look, you’re seeing something brand-new that you’ve never experienced before. And the race, I think, will be a fantastic one.”

The Anduril 250 broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday on Prime Video.