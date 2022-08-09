Amazon continues to add to their Prime Video Thursday Night Football lineup. Their latest announced hire is Michael Smith, who’s been working with NBC Sports since 2020 and is also known for his 15-year career at ESPN before that.

Smith has been announced as a “news analyst” for the broadcast, with a release saying he’ll “deliver and analyze the latest news from around the NFL, and advance pertinent stories with insightful commentary and information throughout Thursday Night Football’s pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.” Here are some further quotes from that release:

“Michael Smith is one of sports’ most respected reporters, and we look forward to him bringing his storytelling and insights to our Thursday Night Football coverage,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president, Global Sports Video, Amazon. “I’ve spent more than two decades covering dynasties and super teams—now I finally get to be a part of one,” said Smith. “The talent and experience Prime Video have assembled on-camera, behind the camera, and throughout the entire TNF team qualifies as a bona fide Dream Team, and it’s an actual dream come true for me to be a part of a historic, groundbreaking prime-time NFL broadcast.”

Prime Video tweeted about this as well:

We’re excited to welcome @michaelsmith to the Thursday Night Football family!#TNFonPrime | Only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/l0dvxr4IqK — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) August 9, 2022

There certainly is quite the team of notable sports media figures being assembled here. So far, the game broadcasts will have Al Michaels on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as analyst, and Kaylee Hartung as sideline reporter. In addition to Smith (seen above in 2020 on his Brother From Another NBC Sports show on Peacock with Michael Holley), the pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will include Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Aqib Talib, Andrew Whitworth, and Taylor Rooks. And behind the camera, the broadcasts will have Fred Gaudelli as executive producer of game coverage, with Mike Muriano and Spoon Daftary as executive and senior coordinating producers of pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

The Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcasts will begin Sept. 15 with the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs. The package will include 15 regular-season games. They’ll be viewable by Amazon Prime members through the Prime Video app, or at Amazon.com.

