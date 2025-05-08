Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network North

Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady is quickly rocketing up the ladder as one of the best up and coming basketball voices.

After acclaimed work locally with the Wolves, Grady earned a regular ESPN role this season calling NBA games for the network. But after just one season in the Bristol rotation, it looks like he could be on to an even bigger national role.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports, Michael Grady will be signed by Amazon as their lead WNBA voice when the NBA’s new rights deals kick in next year. While much of the focus of the new television and streaming deals signed by the association have been focused on the NBA, it still negotiates contracts for the WNBA as well. And Amazon and NBC will pick up WNBA Finals games as they begin sharing those rights with ESPN.

But that’s not all. Grady could also call NBA games for Amazon and both WNBA and NBA games for NBC in addition to being the lead WNBA announcer for the streaming giant.

Michael Grady is expected to become Amazon’s top WNBA announcer in addition to calling NBA games for the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service, sources tell Front Office Sports. The deal has not been finalized. Grady currently calls Timberwolves games in Minnesota and also has national ESPN NBA broadcasts. The Athletic previously reported he has talked with Amazon about calling NBA games. As part of the new NBA pact, which starts this Fall, Prime Video and NBC will be in the rotation with Disney’s ESPN/ABC for the WNBA Finals. Prime Video will have the Finals in 2028, 2032, and 2036. In an interesting wrinkle, Grady has also had talks to call NBA and WNBA games for NBC, FOS has learned. In this potential arrangement, it’s possible Grady would work for both Amazon and NBC.

Both Amazon and NBC have been slowly building up their talent rosters for the new basketball contracts this fall. And one department where both platforms will look to be very strong is in the play-by-play department.

Amazon is looking at Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan leading the charge for the streamer while we already know NBC will feature Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as their top two game callers. Adding Michael Grady as a swing man third option for both networks would be a big win and show that the NBA is in great hands for this new era of basketball coverage.

And for the WNBA, it would also bring a new voice alongside Ryan Ruocco as a signature play-by-play announcer for the league. And Michael Grady is no stranger to the W as he is part of the New York Liberty broadcast team that ranked third in our 2024 WNBA Announcer Rankings.