Marc Stein has joined Amazon’s NBA coverage as an editorial contributor, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

Stein won’t be appearing on camera. His role is behind the scenes, fact-checking and verifying information before it goes on air. It’s similar to what Chris Mortensen did for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage before Mortensen died in March following a battle with throat cancer.

Stein spent years covering the NBA for ESPN before joining The New York Times. He now runs The Stein Line, an independent subscription newsletter focused on NBA reporting. The publication has grown enough that Stein brought on Jake Fischer as a staff writer and insider.

Amazon’s NBA package launches Friday with a doubleheader featuring the Celtics and Knicks, followed by the Timberwolves and Lakers. Glasspiegel also reported that Amazon recently hired Chris Haynes as a reporter and Marcus Thompson from The Athletic to produce feature stories.

Amazon’s broadcast roster features Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle as its lead play-by-play voices, with Michael Grady and Eric Collins also calling games. The analyst rotation includes Stan Van Gundy, Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Brent Barry, Dell Curry, and Jim Jackson. Taylor Rooks hosts studio coverage alongside Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, John Wall, Rudy Gay, and Swin Cash.

Amazon is producing everything in-house from its Los Angeles studios. The package includes 67 regular-season games, the NBA Cup knockout rounds, Play-In Tournament games, and first and second-round playoff matchups. Prime Video will also carry Conference Finals in six of the next 11 seasons.

The Stein hire gives Amazon credibility on the editorial side as it builds out its NBA operation. He keeps his independence with The Stein Line while Amazon gets access to three decades of NBA sources and reporting experience.