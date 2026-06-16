Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Manchester United have agreed to a record-breaking documentary deal with Amazon, opening the club’s doors to “All or Nothing” cameras for the first time.

Cameras will follow the team starting in preseason through the entirety of the 2026-27 campaign, with the series set to debut in summer 2027 across more than 240 countries. United is reportedly describing the fee as a “record” for any documentary involving a professional football club, surpassing what Amazon previously paid for its seasons with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

The deal comes almost exactly a year after United walked away from this same arrangement. The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Adam Crafton reported in July 2025 that Amazon had offered United more than £10 million ($13.64 million) for access during the 2025-26 season, an offer the club declined even as it carried more than £700 million in debt. Then-manager Ruben Amorim was behind the decision, telling the club he wasn’t comfortable with the distraction a camera crew would bring to a dressing room he was still rebuilding, with the time pressure of the upcoming season also a factor.

United’s chief executive at the time, Omar Berrada, had actually supported doing the series. The club sided with its manager instead, in what read at the time as a vote of confidence in Amorim even as he went on to finish just three spots above the relegation zone.

Amorim never got to build on that confidence. He was fired in January, and Michael Carrick, promoted from interim manager to the permanent job, returned United to the Champions League and led the club to a third-place finish. The locker room that was reportedly too fragile for Amazon’s cameras a year ago is evidently stable enough now, with United framing the new deal as part of a broader push toward transparency and noting Amazon’s track record with the format made it an appealing partner once the club was ready to proceed, according to the Manchester Evening News. The documentary will center on Carrick’s first full season as permanent manager, along with contributions from Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd has also reached an agreement with Lionsgate for a scripted drama modeled loosely on Netflix’s The Crown, chronicling United’s broader history rather than a single season, though that project remains unwritten and unsold, according to The Athletic.