Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry addresses the media after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Amazon’s NBA coverage just added another name to its growing roster of talent.

The NBA on Prime Video already boasts the likes of Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Udonis Haslem, Candace Parker, Steve Nash, and host Taylor Rooks in the studio. And it sounds like Kyle Lowry might be joining them soon. Griffin casually dropped the news on a recent Pardon My Take appearance.

“Kyle Lowry is going to be our — actually, I don’t know if that one’s been announced,” Griffin said. “Damnit. He’s a player correspondent, maybe. Maybe in some capacity. I don’t know. We’ve been talking about it.”

That aligns with CNBC’s Alex Sherman’s reporting from earlier this year, which indicated that both Amazon and NBC were considering current NBA players who could retire after the 2024-25 season for studio show roles, specifically Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Draymond Green, and, yes, Kyle Lowry.

Draymond Green and Chris Paul have dabbled in media work in recent years, with the former signing a multi-year contract with TNT Sports in 2022. But, while many previously assumed that Green would become a regular cast member — and perhaps a potential replacement for Charles Barkley — on Inside the NBA, that was before TNT lost its portion of the NBA media rights package in the deal set to take effect for the 2025-26 season.

As for Paul, the 40-year-old point guard earned strong reviews for the work he did with ESPN during last season’s NBA playoffs. Neither Love nor Lowry has taken on formal media roles during their own playing careers. Still, both have earned reputations for being media-friendly and carrying stature as longtime star players in the league.

That brings us to Lowry.

He signed a one-year deal with the Sixers last offseason and is set to hit free agency again once the Finals wrap up. At 39, retirement could very much be on the table.

The Villanova product averaged just 3.9 points in 18 minutes across 35 games while battling a lingering hip injury. And while Philadelphia turned in one of its most disappointing regular seasons since the early days of The Process, Lowry has made it clear he’s open to coming back, perhaps not wanting his career to end on such a sour note.

“This organization deserves to be at the top of the top, and the city deserves it,” Lowry said via Sixers Wire. “So, I want to be a part of that. Hopefully, I can.”

And according to the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey, there’s an expectation that Lowry will return next season.

Could he pull double duty? Conceivably.

The network hasn’t made anything official, but there is clearly a player correspondent role available. And if Blake Griffin’s slip is any indication, Kyle Lowry may already be in line for it.