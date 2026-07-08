Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kyle Lowry is no longer splitting his time between two jobs.

Amazon confirmed to Awful Announcing that Lowry will settle into a regular contributor role with the NBA on Prime now that he’s officially retired from playing. The news comes a day after Lowry announced he was signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, the team he helped lead to the 2019 NBA championship, ending a 20-season career that also included stops in Memphis, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia.

Lowry joined Prime Video’s NBA coverage in September 2025 while still an active player with the 76ers, a rare arrangement that had him appearing as an analyst during the same season he was suiting up for games. At the time, Prime Sports framed the role as limited, with Lowry making select appearances and “increased responsibilities in the future.”

That future has arrived faster than most expected, with Lowry closing out his playing career after just 14 games — while logging three playoff minutes — this past season.

The active-player arrangement carried into the postseason, where Lowry joined the Prime Video studio show for select games during the Play-In Tournament and playoffs, working alongside a rotating cast of panelists that included Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Udonis Haslem, and Taylor Rooks, as well as Candace Parker, John Wall, Rudy Gay, and Zach Lowe.

Amazon has not yet determined whether Lowry’s role will expand beyond the studio. The network’s analyst lineup rotates throughout the season, with some contributors — including Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, John Wall, Tud— also calling games, leaving the possibility that Lowry could eventually take on game-analyst duties.

In the meantime, Lowry has also joined the growing list of sports media personalities investing in women’s sports, becoming part of the Toronto Tempo ownership group alongside his wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry.