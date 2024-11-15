Photo Credit: Prime Video

While his Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders, kicker Jake Elliott had a dreadful performance on Thursday Night Football — which made for some fun commentary by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

And ESPN’s Pat McAfee even unexpectedly and hilariously worked his way into the conversation.

When Elliott missed an extra point attempt in the fourth quarter, after missing two field goal attempts earlier in the game against the Washington Commanders, the Prime Video broadcast replayed all of Elliott’s misfires.

“Jake Elliott, a night to forget,” Michaels said. “His first field goal attempt, wide left.”

“Oh boy,” Herbstreit said.

“His second field goal attempt,” Michaels said.

“Wide left,” added Herbstreit.

Then the broadcast showed Elliott’s missed PAT attempt.

“There’s seven points that never made it to the scoreboard,” Michaels observed.

“My guy Pat McAfee texted me,” Herbstreit said, “saying ‘We have better kicks with his kicking contest than what he’s doing right now.'”

Herbstreit was referring, of course, to McAfee’s kicking contest each week on ESPN’s College GameDay, where fans attempt 33-yard field goals for money. Herbstreit serves as the holder on those attempts, which bring all sorts of interesting participants, including the student this season who made a kick wearing slip-on Vans.

It is possible Herbstreit will regret that comment in hindsight. It was shared in confidence by McAfee, and while Elliott did look terrible Thursday night, he’s still a professional, with pride. A remark like that seems like, pardon the expression, kicking a man when he’s down.

Yet it was also funny. Humor doesn’t always follow polite rules.

