The struggles of Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued into the first half of Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. After a particularly rough play, a dropped pass that turned into an interception, Kirk Herbstreit discussed what the problem might be.

According to Herbstreit, Harrison’s confidence, or lack thereof, is crippling his performance.

“I think you see a guy who’s uberly talented just not playing with confidence,” Herbstreit said, breaking down Harrison’s first-half lowlights. “It’s like his mind is paralyzing his ability to be the receiver he can be.”

Harrison’s struggles continued to be a prominent part of the broadcast in the first half. Herbstreit and Al Michaels discussed the struggles more after Harrison and quarterback Kyler Murray were out of sync.

“There’s another example of he and his quarterback not on the same page,” Herbstreit said.

“A lot of examples in the last four games,” Michaels added.

Michaels and Herbstreit were hardly alone. The struggles of Harrison were a common talking point among NFL media members during the first half.

Marvin Harrison Jr’s struggles are just so befuddling. He was SUCH a good college player. I loved his tape.

[image or embed]

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes.bsky.social) September 25, 2025 at 9:14 PM

I thought Marvin Harrison Jr. would be an immediate star in the NFL.

Wow was I wrong.

— timkawakami.bsky.social (@timkawakami.bsky.social) September 25, 2025 at 9:23 PM

