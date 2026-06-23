Credit; Imagn images, Boardroom

Boardroom, the sports media company co-founded by NBA star Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman, has reached an exclusive distribution agreement with Amazon-owned podcast network Wondery.

The news was first reported by Todd Spangler of Variety.

Wondery will acquire distribution and ad-sales rights to all of Boardroom’s podcasts and digital series. The content will be distributed across Amazon services, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, and free, ad-supported Fire TV Channels. Content will continue to be available on other platforms, including YouTube and Boardroom.tv. Kevin Durant will also do annual livestreams on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Boardroom began in 2018 as a six-episode series on ESPN+ about the business of sports, with Durant and Kleiman serving as executive producers. In 2019, Boardroom became a standalone company, and in 2020, the company launched two podcasts and a second season of the ESPN+ show.

By 2022, according to a profile by The Athletic, the company had 25 employees and produced digital news, podcasts, and video content with a similar focus to the original TV series.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Earlier in 2026, the company laid off three writers and announced it would “double down on original video content.”

Boardroom currently has a wide variety of offerings, including hosting live events like the CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit; investing in film and TV projects, including Two Distant Strangers on Netflix, Swagger on Apple TV+, and NYC Point Gods on Showtime; and producing podcasts.

“What Kevin and Rich have built with Boardroom goes beyond content and events — it’s one of the most compelling brands at the intersection of business, sports, and entertainment,” said Matt Sandler, general manager of creator services at Amazon, in a statement to Variety. “With Amazon’s growing creator and sports offerings, we saw a natural fit. We can’t wait to get to work expanding Boardroom’s footprint, connecting with even bigger audiences, and creating fresh opportunities for brands to work with Boardroom’s media and signature live events.”

Amazon is continuing to invest in sports podcasts through Wondery. Wondery also has agreements for “New Heights” with Jason and Travis Kelce and “Mind the Game” with LeBron James and Steve Nash.

That suggests Amazon sees value in the growing market for sports content from well-known athletes. This is all good news for Boardroom, which, just months after layoffs, will gain much greater distribution for its content through this deal.