Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imag

Prime Video announced Thursday that Kelsey Plum will join the WNBA on Prime as a player contributor this season, with the Los Angeles Sparks guard set to make select appearances throughout the 2026 campaign.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Plum broke the NCAA all-time scoring record at Washington before winning back-to-back WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023, making four All-Star teams, and winning gold with Team USA in 3×3 basketball at the 2020 Olympics and 5×5 at the 2024 Olympics.

“There’s so much talent and momentum around the league,” Plum said in the release, “and I look forward to bringing fans a current player’s perspective while highlighting the personalities and storylines that make the game so special.”

The move follows a template Prime Video established on the NBA side. Kyle Lowry joined Amazon’s inaugural NBA coverage as an active player contributor in September 2025, making select appearances throughout the season with what the streamer described as “increased responsibilities in the future.” Those increased responsibilities saw Lowry join the network’s studio show for “select shows” during the NBA playoffs. Lowry, who currently plays for the recently eliminated Philadelphia 76ers, has been suggested as a top candidate for broadcasting roles upon his retirement.

Plum joins a studio team Prime Video unveiled last month that includes host Allie Clifton alongside Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper and Swin Cash, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lindsey Harding, Candace Parker, Teresa Weatherspoon, and 12-year veteran Tamera “Ty” Young. On game coverage, Michael Grady and Parker lead the top broadcast team, flanked by play-by-play announcers Lisa Byington and Mike Watts and analysts Kara Lawson and LaChina Robinson. Reporters JayDee Dyer, Kayla Grey, and Morgan Regan round out the rosters as courtside reporters. Studio coverage surrounds every game with WNBA on Prime Pregame, The Half at halftime, and WNBA Nightcap postgame, with The Crossover bridging doubleheader nights.

Prime Video is in the first year of an 11-year WNBA deal that will see it air 31 regular-season games annually, one first-round playoff series each year, seven conference finals series, and three WNBA Finals.