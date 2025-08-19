Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Fan-favorite point guard John Wall officially retired this week, and tucked into the news was the announcement that he will join the NBA on Prime crew as an analyst for the streamer’s inaugural NBA broadcasting season.

Wall dazzled in his lone season at Kentucky before a brilliant 11-year NBA career that was cut short by injury. A maestro with the ball in his hands, he became beloved to hoops fans across the country for his electric play and confident swagger. When he finally decided to hang up his sneakers, Wall told the Washington Post that he chose broadcasting as a way to keep sharing his basketball knowledge with fans.

“If you never really had the opportunity to sit down and talk to me, you won’t really understand how much I love basketball, where my basketball mind is at, where my IQ is,” Wall told the Post. “I can basically tell you the best player in the country — from girls to boys, high school, to the players that’s in college, to the people that’s at the NBA and WNBA.”

A Prime Video representative confirmed to Awful Announcing that Wall would work on the streamer’s NBA coverage this season.

Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay pic.twitter.com/s1pX9afHfL — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 19, 2025

Earlier this year, Wall called two G League Winter Showcase games, which aired on ESPN and NBA TV. After the games, Wall told the Associated Press that he had “fun” and joked that broadcasting gave him an outlet to talk through games on-air rather than badgering his family with running commentary.

Previously, Amazon announced that Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki would be the primary studio analysts for the streamer’s NBA package. Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, and Candace Parker are expected to split time in the studio and calling games. In the booth, Stan Van Gundy, Dell Curry, and Brent Barry will lead the way.

Given Wall’s relative lack of experience as a broadcaster, he figures to start in the studio. But by getting in on the ground floor with Prime Video as it embarks on an 11-year rights deal with the NBA, Wall has every chance to grow into a signature NBA analyst over time.

Amazon’s NBA coverage tips off Oct. 24 with a doubleheader featuring the Celtics, Knicks, Timberwolves, and Lakers.