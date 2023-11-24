Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins defensive back Jevon Holland electrified on a 99-yard pick-six. Credit: Prime Video
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets participated in the first Black Friday game in National Football League history. But much like the Jets’ last and most infamous appearance during Thanksgiving weekend, the team’s futility grabbed everyone’s attention once again.

At the end of the first half, the Jets attempted a Hail Mary to the end zone. Quarterback Tim Boyle, who replaced Zach Wilson as the Jets’ starting quarterback after weeks of poor performances, heaved up a pass for the end zone. The pass fell short of its intended target of the end zone. Then the ball landed in the other team’s hands. Specifically, the hands of Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

Holland then took the ball and raced down the field. Attempts at catching the Miami defensive back were futile and the effort was hard to find. The former Oregon star eventually sprinted into the end zone to take a 99-yard pick-six into the half for the Dolphins!

Such an absurd play drew some crazy calls on television and radio. Here’s the call on Amazon from Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit:

Here was the Spanish commentary on the play, courtesy of MrMatthew_CFB on X.

Then, of course, there were the radio calls. Timothy Burke provided audio of both calls from the Dolphins and the Jets’ radio teams. Jimmy Cefalo and Bob Wischusen had the calls.

It’s one thing when a terrible play happens to your team. It’s truly another when you have to hear it broadcasted in different languages and on different spectrums.

