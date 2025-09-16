Credit: Front Office Sports

It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of NFL games being exclusively broadcast on streaming services was ludicrous. A few market shifts and several billion dollars later, not only are NFL-exclusive games on streamers normalized, but we’re already having conversations about the Super Bowl potentially heading there one day.

Some industry experts have been predicting a potential streaming-exclusive Super Bowl for years. Former ESPN and Meadowlark Media head John Skipper has long discussed it as a foregone conclusion.

Even now, all Super Bowls are broadcast both on networks and accompanying streaming services, all in the name of breaking ratings records. So it’s not as though audiences aren’t being primed for it.

Roger Goodell, perhaps the one person who could make it happen quickly, has said that it won’t happen “in my time” as commissioner.

One major concern the NFL must consider is that by removing the Super Bowl from free network television, it could run afoul of Congress, which has granted the league sweeping antitrust exemptions over the years for making much of its product available on network television.

None of that has stopped Amazon Prime Video from making it clear that they would love to get the exclusive broadcasting rights to a Super Bowl. The NFL is likely to opt out of current media rights deals in 2029, and Jay Marine, Head of Prime Video U.S., Global Sports, has made it clear he wants The Big Game.

Marine appeared at the Front Office Sports Tuned In 2025 Summit on Tuesday. In a sweeping conversation with FOS’s Michael McCarthy, he was invariably asked if Amazon was still on the hunt for the big one.

Will the Super Bowl ever stream exclusively on Amazon Prime? “I’m optimistic,” says Prime Video’s Jay Marine. Presented by @oneelevate_ pic.twitter.com/XPZhCOLidQ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 16, 2025

“Will Amazon Prime Video get the Super Bowl one day exclusively?” asked McCarthy.

“Trying to make a headline?” Marine joked. “If I have my way, yes. Absolutely, that would be our ambition, in the fullness of time. I’ll just say I’m optimistic.”

By all accounts, it sounds like Amazon and Marine are playing the long game when it comes to what they can acquire. For now, they’ve got Thursday Night Football and a playoff game. And over time, the stigma surrounding streaming-exclusive broadcasts will disappear. So will Roger Goodell. And at that point, perhaps the stars will align for them. Lord knows that Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, seem to get whatever they want these days.