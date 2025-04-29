Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Amazon continues to fill out its roster ahead of its first season as an NBA rightsholder, the streamer has added a significant name.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Amazon has hired Stan Van Gundy as a game analyst. It’s unclear whether the former NBA head coach will work alongside play-by-play man Ian Eagle, who the global commerce giant has already hired as its No. 1 play-by-play announcer.

Additionally, Amazon has also hired ex-ESPNer Cassidy Hubbarth as its top sideline reporter and has held discussions with TNT’s Kevin Harlan and Minnesota Timberwolves voice Michael Grady for a potential play-by-play positions. Meanwhile, Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki will comprise the streamer’s studio show, with Marchand reporting that Amazon has also expressed interest in Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash and Richard Jefferson for analyst roles.

As for Van Gundy, his move to Amazon marks the latest chapter in his media career, which first began with a reoccurring co-hosting role on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Following his four-year run as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, he became a game analyst for ESPN in 2018 before jumping ship to Turner Sports a year later.

Van Gundy’s first stint with TNT lasted just one season as he returned to the coaching ranks to become the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020 before returning to Turner after just one year. In addition to calling NBA broadcasts for TNT, the 65-year-old California native has also called games for TNT and CBS’ coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, although it’s unclear whether he’ll continue in that role moving forward according to Marchand.

Much like his younger brother, Jeff, Stan Van Gundy has become a fan favorite thanks to his unique blend of humor and brutal honesty. And lest Amazon worry about him making another return to the sidelines, he stated in February that he fully anticipates spending the remainder of his career as a broadcaster.