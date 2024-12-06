Screengrab via Prime Video

When you look at the world’s population, Tony Gonzalez is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes who ever lived. He’s in the .000000001% to not only make it as a professional athlete, but be good enough to enter his chosen sport’s Hall of Fame. Gonzalez was a 14-time Pro Bowler, 6-time First Team All-Pro, and was inducted into Canton in his first year of eligibility. He has the most receiving yards of any tight end in NFL history.

But he cannot hit a stationary whiffle ball off a tee.

For some reason after the thrilling Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the Amazon Prime Video crew took a whiffle ball set and tee to the field for a little exhibition.

And when Tony Gonzalez stepped up to the tee, he took the thin yellow bat and completely missed. Thankfully, on his second try, he managed to actually make contact with the ball. However, he also seemed to hold onto his arm in a bit of pain.

Hopefully the arm injury wasn’t as bad as his wounded pride.

This is what happens when you try to swing for the fences, folks. If Gonzalez were just trying to focus on putting the ball in play, then he would have made decent contact with a nice, controlled swing.

Alas, Tony Gonzalez taught us all an important lesson. Hitting a baseball must be the hardest thing in sports. Because if a Hall of Fame football player like Tony Gonzalez can’t hit a ball off a stationary tee, what chance would he have if the ball was actually moving?!?

