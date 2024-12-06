Photo Credit: Prime Video.

If asked to explain Dan Campbell’s coaching style in one word, “aggressive” would probably be the best choice. That was on full display during Week 14’s Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Campbell’s Detroit Lions.

Announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit had a lot to say about Campbell’s approach.

The critical moment came late in the fourth quarter. With the game tied, Detroit faced a third-and-one from deep in Green Bay territory. The Packers stopped running back David Montgomery, setting up fourth-and-short from the 21 with 43 seconds remaining. The Lions took a time-out.

“Now this is a fascinating decision,” Michaels said.

“He’s dying to go for it,” Herbstreit said of Campbell. “But obviously, he’s gotta kick this field goal to potentially win this game, at least go ahead here by three.”

“So this would be a 38-yard field goal. You’re almost compelled to do that. Because if you don’t make it, you’re gonna give the other guys the ball and you’re probably going to overtime.”

Michaels was correct. Campbell took a time-out with 43 seconds remaining. While a missed field goal would have given the Packers decent field position, they didn’t have a time-out. So, there was some risk in kicking and missing a field goal — but it was minimal. That said, if the Lions went for it and missed, the risk would be the same. But if they went for it and were successful, they’d be able to run the clock down and try the game-winning field goal as time expired. Keeping that in mind, Campbell sent his offense back onto the field.

After the time-out, Campbell sent his offense back onto the field.

“Ain’t this fascinating?” Michaels quipped. “If nothing else –”

“Draw ’em off,” Herbstreit said.

“Draw ’em offsides, yeah,” Michaels responded.

“He’s got the time-out,” Herbstreit said. “Maybe they’re thinking, ‘You know me. I’m the guy that goes for it on fourth down.’ And then call your time-out.”

In that moment, Michaels and Herbstreit forgot two key details.

One was that the Lions had just taken a time-out. So, when Campbell sent the offense out onto the field, trying to draw Green Bay offsides and then taking a time-out was not an option. The Lions only had two possible moves. One was to take a delay of game and make Jake Bates’ field goal attempt five yards longer. The second option was to run an offensive play.

Michaels and especially Herbstreit also seemed to forget their own commentary from earlier in the game.

Nursing a narrow 24-21 lead and facing a fourth-and-one from their own 31-yard line, the Lions opted to go for it. It did not work well for Detroit, as running back Jahmyr Gibbs was stuffed short of the marker, giving the Packers a first down in great field position.

Despite the bad results, which got worse moments later when the Packers scored to take the lead, Kirk Herbstreit quickly came to Campbell’s defense.

“You look at that decision and it’s easy to say ‘What the heck is he doing, deep in his own territory?’ But listen, you live by the sword, you die by the sword. When it works and they end up going down the length of the field and putting points on the board, everyone’s gonna go, ‘Good ol’ Dan Campbell.’ He’s already 3-for-3 tonight. Risky, of course. You give the ball to Jordan Love here. But he’s living up to what he does. You can’t question it when he does it and it works.”

“Yeah,” Michaels said. “A thin line between a genius and a bum.

“It’s easy to say ‘What the heck is he doing?’… You live by the sword, you die by the sword… He’s living up to what he does. You can’t question it when he does it and it works.” – Kirk Herbstreit on Dan Campbell “Yeah, a thin line between a genius and a bum.” – Al Michaels https://t.co/sqDAkcD4VI pic.twitter.com/6QnbEOLx7W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024

As questionable as that move may have been, Herbstreit was right. Anyone questioning Campbell’s fourth down strategy at that point would also have to note that the Lions scored two of their three touchdowns (to that point) on fourth down, eschewing short field goals both times.

Later in the game, Campbell stayed true to his aggressive nature because the Lions did indeed go for it.

It initially looked like the play would be a disaster for the Lions when quarterback Jared Goff lost his footing and fell to the ground before handing the ball off to Montgomery. Despite Goff falling down, the handoff was clean.

“College ball he’s down,” Herbstreit correctly noted. “This is the pro game. He’s good to go. Four-of-five on fourth down. Hey. You gotta be who you are.”

“[Dan Campbell is] dying to go for it. But obviously, he’s gotta kick this field goal to potentially win this game, at least go ahead here by three.” – Kirk Herbstreit Dan Campbell chose to go for it, and the Lions got what was essentially a game-sealing first down. 🏈🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/PXUM3CWZSf pic.twitter.com/SMrGGlywBS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024

The decision worked well for Campbell. After taking one more play to get the ball in optimal position, kicker Jake Bates was brought on to try a 35-yard field goal as time expired. His kick was perfect, giving the Lions the 34-31 win, which clinched a second straight playoff appearance for the Lions.

“He’s Dan Campbell,” Michaels noted.

He certainly is.

[Photo Credit: Prime Video]