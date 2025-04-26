Dale Earnhardt in 1998. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Prime Video has released the air dates for Earnhardt, a four-part docuseries on the life of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

The first two episodes of the four-part series will debut on Thursday, May 22. The final two episodes will debut the following week, on Thursday, May 29. In between will be the Coca-Cola 600, which will run on Sunday, May 25. That will be the first NASCAR race broadcast by Prime Video.

“Earnhardt is a four-part documentary series that explores the legendary racing career and complex family dynamics of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt,” the Prime Video release said. “With rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, rivals, and closest friends, Earnhardt is the definitive story of an American icon, both on and off the track.”

The Prime Video release additionally offered viewers an early look at what each episode will be about.

Episode 101 – Ironhead: Dale rockets to stardom on NASCAR’s biggest stage with an unprecedented championship in just his second season, but a series of challenges on and off the track threatens his future. His upbringing inside North Carolina’s racing culture sheds light on what drives him, while he and upstart team owner Richard Childress aggressively chart their path back to the top. Episode 102 – The Intimidator: Dale transforms into ‘The Intimidator’ as the bad boy of racing chases Richard Petty’s record of seven Winston Cup championships. As his legend grows, the intensifying demands of Dale’s career fuel tensions within the family—and the life and death stakes of racing soon hit close to home. Episode 103 – One Tough Customer: Dale’s fame and fortune reach new heights as he pursues an eighth championship and an ever-elusive Daytona 500 win. But a younger crop of drivers challenge his reign, and family dynamics become more complicated when the Earnhardt kids set out to follow in their father’s footsteps on the track. Episode 104 – Dale: Father and son unite on the track at the 2001 Daytona 500, leading the pack in a fateful race that becomes a turning point for the family and the entire sport of NASCAR.

A trailer for the docuseries was also released on Friday.