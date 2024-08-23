Photo Credit: Prime Video

While people watching a game may disagree about what the results of a replay review should be, they all have one thing in common. Everyone wants to know what the results are. This is particularly true if the review in question is of a potential scoring play.

But that didn’t happen for those who watched Thursday night’s preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals on Amazon’s Prime Video broadcast.

Early in the fourth quarter, Colts quarterback Jason Bean scrambled toward the end zone and dove head-first with the ball extended toward the goal line. Bean was ruled down by contact, bringing up a fourth down. Replays, though, showed that the ball might have crossed the plane before Bean’s knee hit the ground. Colts coach Shane Steichen challenged the play.

This is what viewers saw before the commercial. pic.twitter.com/DOcBFzQPM4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024

A game going to commercial break during a review is not uncommon. It’s not a big deal, as long as the broadcast returns from commercial before the results of the review are announced.

Usually, that’s not an issue. In this case, it was.

When the broadcast returned from commercial, viewers learned that Bean’s run had been changed to a touchdown from play-by-play man Al Michaels, who said “While you were out in the kitchen, the Colts scored.”

To be filed away in the “It’s preseason for everyone” category, the broadcast didn’t return from commercial in time for the results of a challenge to be heard. The challenge resulted in a touchdown. “While you were out in the kitchen, the Colts scored.” pic.twitter.com/MkntBzllP0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024

The next Prime Video broadcast will be Week 2’s Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Let’s just hope that, like the players, members of the broadcast crew and the officials are using the preseason to work out some kinks.

[Photo Credit: Prime Video]