Credit: Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing, their true-crime documentary about Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber Xaviar Babudar, will premiere on December 24.

Directed by Dylan Sires, ChiefsAholic retraces Babudar’s infamous story from iconic Kansas City Chiefs superfan, known for his full-body wolf costume, to his eventual arrest over a string of bank robberies across the Midwest. Babudar was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison without parole and three years of supervised release in September.

Per the streamer, the documentary “features unprecedented interview footage with Babudar following his initial arrest, prior to him removing his ankle monitor and going on the run. The documentary explores critical moments in the events surrounding Babudar’s initial arrest, and offers a firsthand perspective on his subsequent journey.”

Prime will also release a teaser trailer Friday following their Black Friday broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

This will actually be the second notable documentary about Babudar. ESPN released Where Wolf, a 41-minute entry into its “SC Featured “series, back in March. Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod said at the time that it was “one of the best pieces of [sports journalism] I can remember in recent memory.” So, consider the bar high in the ChiefsAholic documentary space.

