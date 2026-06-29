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Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray will join Prime Video’s WNBA coverage as a player contributor, making select in-studio appearances on the pregame show for the remainder of the 2026 season, Front Office Sports reported Monday.

The only active four-time WNBA champion, Gray is a six-time All-Star who has built a legitimate broadcast résumé between WNBA seasons. She worked as an ACC Network analyst on two separate occasions, calling regular-season and NCAA Tournament games as part of the network’s Nothing But Net studio coverage, and contributed to the Sacramento Kings’ pre- and postgame broadcasts during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The move follows the same template Kelsey Plum has been operating under since May, when Prime Video announced the Los Angeles Sparks guard as a player contributor for select appearances throughout the season. On the NBA side, Kyle Lowry joined Amazon’s inaugural NBA coverage in September 2025 with what the streamer described as “increased responsibilities in the future,” responsibilities that materialized when Lowry stepped into the studio for select shows during the NBA playoffs.

The active-player contributor model has taken hold across the W this season, with Sophie Cunningham landing a comparable role at USA Sports.

Gray joins a studio team anchored by host Allie Clifton alongside Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper, Swin Cash, and Teresa Weatherspoon, with Candace Parker, Lindsey Harding, and Tamera “Ty” Young also contributing. Michael Grady and Parker lead the top game broadcast team, flanked by play-by-play announcers Lisa Byington and Mike Watts and analysts Kara Lawson and LaChina Robinson. Prime Video is in the first year of an 11-year WNBA deal covering 31 regular-season games annually, one first-round playoff series each season, seven conference finals series, and three WNBA Finals.

Gray and her Aces are scheduled to play in the Commissioner’s Cup championship — which airs on Prime Video — tomorrow, June 30, against the New York Liberty.