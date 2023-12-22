Screen grab: NFL on Prime

Like many, Charissa Thompson is a fan of the 2000 film Meet the Parents.

So she likely didn’t think anything of it when she repeated one of the movie’s most famous lines while exchanging gifts during the NFL on Prime postgame show on Thursday night.

“I’ve got nipples. Could you milk me, Greg?” Thompson said to no one in particular, paraphrasing Robert DeNiro’s famous line after a part of her gift included a milking pail, which she said she would use to milk cows on a ranch during the offseason.

The problem with making a pop culture reference that is more than 23 years old is that everybody might not get it. And as the camera panned to Richard Sherman, it was clear that the reference went over the head of the former All-Pro cornerback, whose face displayed a look of both shock and confusion.

One can only imagine what was going through Sherman’s head at this moment in time. Here he was preparing to open a Christmas gift on a national broadcast when his female colleague made a reference to not only nipples, but being milked.

Hopefully, somebody on the set was able to explain the line to Sherman in a timely manner. If nothing else, perhaps this will inspire him to watch an all-time comedy classic, which has somehow already been around for nearly a quarter of a century.