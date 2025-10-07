Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Two familiar faces will helm Prime Video’s WNBA coverage for Amazon when the streamer begins its new package of games next season.

Appearing on the Sports Media Podcast with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, Prime Video Sports’ global head of production Jared Stacy revealed that Michael Grady and Candace Parker would be the lead broadcast crew for the streamer’s WNBA coverage. “We’re still working through the rest of it,” Stacy said.

Prime Video will greatly expand its WNBA presence next season as part of a new media rights deal signed in conjunction with its 11-year NBA deals last year. Under the new agreement, Prime Video will air 30 WNBA regular-season games each year and continue to air the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game. The number of regular-season games is nearly double that of the streamer’s current agreement.

As such, Prime Video will need at least one additional broadcast team to fulfill its obligations. Stacy also said Prime Video will add dedicated studio coverage for the league.

In addition to the regular season inventory, Prime Video will stream WNBA playoff games for the first time under the new agreement. The streamer will get one first-round series each season, a semifinal in seven of 11 years, and the Finals in three of 11 years.

Grady and Parker, of course, bring plenty of broadcasting experience to the table for Amazon. Grady has called Minnesota Timberwolves games since 2022 and will contribute to both Amazon and NBC’s NBA coverage this upcoming season. Parker is a longtime TNT Sports analyst who recently signed an extension with the network and will add WNBA duties for Prime Video.