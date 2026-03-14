Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most interesting players in the NBA. It’s not just because of his Hall of Fame career or the allegations that he may have gotten millions of dollars from a fake sponsorship, thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers circumventing the salary cap. No, it’s because of his laugh, as Blake Griffin so expertly pointed out.

The Amazon Prime Video NBA crew is quickly becoming must-watch television as they have contemporary personalities in former players that aren’t so bent on criticizing anything that today’s players do or talking about how their era was the best. Instead, they try to break down the game and celebrate today’s athletes while offering more insight into the whos and whys of today’s NBA.

But they can also have some fun too.

Case in point, during a segment on Friday night’s postgame show, the Amazon Prime Video crew was talking about some of the more absurd things in the NBA. And that’s when Blake Griffin broke out his imitation of Kawhi Leonard’s unique, bizarre laughter (if you can even call it that). And it will leave you dead in your tracks.

Now here’s the real thing so you can compare notes. It’s so accurate that it’s almost uncanny.

6 years ago today, Kawhi Leonard told everyone at Raptors media day that he’s a ‘Fun Guy’ and his laugh broke the internet 🤣

pic.twitter.com/JEC08CD3Ae — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2024

There’s nobody who has had a career like Kawhi Leonard. When you combine his on-court capabilities with his off-court mysteries, he’s probably one of the biggest enigmas in the NBA, let alone in sports. After winning Finals MVP and a title with the San Antonio Spurs, legendary SportsCenter anchor Stuart Scott famously asked him, “Who are you, man?” And Kawhi Leonard responded by saying, “Kawhi Leonard.”

Unfortunately, Blake Griffin and Kawhi Leonard never crossed paths while playing for the Clippers, so we can’t get much insight into what he’s really like. But at least Griffin has the laugh down to an exact science.