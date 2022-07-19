As previously reported and discussed, Arsenal is the subject of the latest edition of Amazon’s All or Nothing docuseries.

On Tuesday, Amazon dropped another trailer for this series, but this one is a full two minutes instead of a shorter teaser.

At this point, you know what you’re getting out of All or Nothing – incredible access and wonderful camerawork are givens, but the overall quality of the series is dependent on the featured team and the stories that unfold over the season. Arsenal weren’t farcical this past season, but they weren’t particularly good, finishing fifth in the league, not playing in Europe at all, and getting bounced in the semifinals of the League Cup. But there was a significant amount of drama involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the controversy surrounding the postponement of January’s North London Derby also should be a compelling narrative.

The series premieres on Prime Video with three episodes on Thursday, August 4th, followed by three more on August 11th and the final two on August 18th.

A subject for the next edition of All or Nothing has yet to be announced, with Manchester City, the Brazilian Men’s National Team, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus preceding Arsenal in the soccer editions of the series.