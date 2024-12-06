Photo Credit: Prime Video

How good of a coach is Matt LaFleur? According to Andrew Whitworth, LaFleur is an excellent coach. Whitworth made his feelings on LaFleur as a coach clear during the pregame show of Thursday’s game between LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

In the process, he highlighted the struggles that others have had since leaving LaFleur — most notably Aaron Rodgers.

“It wasn’t that long ago, we were talking about, ‘Who is Matt LaFleur when Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers?’ Well, Luke Getsy’s been fired twice, Nathaniel Hackett’s failed twice and Aaron Rodgers has four wins in two years as a Jet. Matt LaFleur, at worst, has nine wins — two seasons in a row — he’s won a playoff game. I think we know exactly who Matt LaFleur is and that’s a hell of a football coach,” Whitworth said.

It is true.

Getsy left the Packers after the 2021 season to become the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He was fired from that role after the 2023 season. Getsy became the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2024 season but was fired from that role after Week 9 with the Raiders sitting at 2-7.

Hackett left Green Bay at the same time to become head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2022. He was also fired from that role in 2022, making it less than a full season in Denver. He became the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season. And while Hackett still holds that role, he lost playcalling duties earlier in the season.

Rodgers, of course, also went to the Jets in 2023. He suffered a season-ending injury four plays into the 2023 season and — along with the team — has struggled mightily in 2024.

LaFleur, meanwhile has led the Packers to a 26-20 record (before Thursday’s game) since the departures of Getsy and Hackett and has gone 18-11 since Rodgers left. Green Bay reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs after going 9-8 a season ago and sat at 9-3 ahead of Thursday’s game in Detroit.

If nothing else, he’s enjoyed a smoother ride without Getsy, Hackett and Rodgers than any of them have without him.

