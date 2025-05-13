Screengrab via X

In an age where nostalgia reigns supreme it’s no surprise that the beloved series American Gladiators is making a comeback.

The original American Gladiators that debuted in 1989 has always been viewed fondly as a pop culture icon that perfectly represented its time. In recent years it has seen its profile be raised again as it was the subject of an acclaimed Netflix documentary. 80’s nostalgia is everywhere you look in modern entertainment from timewarps like Stranger Things to follow-ups like Cobra Kai to reboots like Magnum P.I. and Matlock.

Amazon Prime Video will be the platform that brings American Gladiators back to life. And as part of the streamer’s Upfront presentation, it was announced who will host the series. And it’s WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming. Huge thanks to MGM & Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. AG IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/tJk94agiSf — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 12, 2025

In case you were wondering, this isn’t even the first attempted reboot of American Gladiators. That came in 2008 at NBC and was hosted by another WWE star in Hulk Hogan along with Laila Ali. However, it only lasted two seasons and 22 total episodes.

The Miz is no stranger to television. After all, before WWE he got his start as a reality TV star. But he’s now been with WWE for more than 20 years now after he first competed in Tough Enough. His WWE career peaked in 2010 when he won the WWE Championship and he famously main evented WrestleMania XXVII in 2021 against John Cena, where he emerged victorious thanks to interference from The Rock.

While he hasn’t been positioned as a top star in recent years, he has still been an incredibly reliable figure for WWE who has always had crossover appeal. American Gladiators is a great spot for him and hopefully the series finds its footing in the streaming world for its third go around.

Amazon has yet to announce when the new series will debut, but it promises a mix of classic contests and new games as part of the series. This third generation of gladiators will feature former college athletes, body builders, and crossfit champions.