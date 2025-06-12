Amazon’s American Gladiators reboot has found its gladiators and the broadcasters who will call their competition.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming season will feature eight men and eight women competing as the iconic gladiators, including bodybuilders, pro wrestlers, former Division I athletes, CrossFit champions, and military veterans.

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will host the show, accompanied by sideline reporter Rocsi Diaz, formerly of BET’s 106 and Park. Sports commentator Chris Rose, who hosts NFL GameDay Final on NFL Network with Maurice Jones-Drew, will be on play-by-play.

Diaz currently contributes to GMA and GMA3 and co-hosts Tubi’s We Got Time Today with Deion Sanders.

The list of gladiators includes several names that will be memorable to professional wrestling fans, including Eric Bugenhagen (aka Rick Boogs), Michael Wardlow (aka Wardlow), Jessie Godderz (aka Mr. PEC-Tacular), Jessica Roden (aka The Ultimate Athlete, J-Rod), and Kailey Latimer (aka Kamille).

Barry Poznick, the general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media, and Big Fish Entertainment, spoke to THR about the process of finding gladiators who could live up to the original cast.

“The original Gladiators were iconic, so our search for the new Gladiators had to be exhaustive. Our team went cross-country, meeting with thousands of fitness influencers and professional athletes to find the highest caliber of competitors. Every Gladiator in this lineup embodies what it means to be a modern warrior — relentless, inspiring, and ready for the challenge of a lifetime. They are real-life superheroes.”

Prime Video’s reboot will incorporate new events while working in fan favorites from the original, such as “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.”

American Gladiators has been rebooted several times, including a kid’s version in 1994, a primetime special in 1995, and a series in 2008. A 2014 reboot attempt was never aired.