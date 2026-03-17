(Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

There are must-see events that every sports fan should attend if they get a chance. One of them is the McDonald’s All American Games.

The final score doesn’t matter, and you don’t necessarily have to have a rooting interest. If you love basketball, you’ll enjoy yourself. For decades, the McDonald’s All American Games have been a showcase for elite high school basketball players. It’s the ultimate springtime stage for future college stars and future pros. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James were all McDonald’s All Americans, as well as Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, and Caitlin Clark.

While times have changed, the McDonald’s All American Games still hold significance.

The Prime Video’s Meal Ticket explains why. The Amazon documentary from Roc Nation looks back at the history of one of the nation’s most well-known exhibition events. Through current interviews and archival footage, viewers will see how the games evolved from an experiment that started in 1977 into a cultural phenomenon. Even today, fans eagerly await the official McDonald’s All American roster and tune in for the games.

Meal Ticket succeeds as a fun watch because the documentary gives the audience what it wants: plenty of highlights from the past and interviews, both old and new, with players joyfully reliving their glory days and sharing anecdotes. One of the enjoyable parts is the nostalgia, looking back at games and moments you might have forgotten over time. There’s also enough new stuff you might not have known about.

Viewers will delight in Mike Jarvis revealing details behind Michael Jordan setting a McDonald’s record with 30 points in a victory and somehow not being named MVP in 1981. There’s a funny moment when Jalen Rose, who has a producing credit for this documentary, discusses Bobby Hurley drawing a charge on Shaquille O’Neal in 1989. There are tender moments with footage of Isiah Thomas becoming overwhelmed with emotion while visiting a Ronald McDonald House in his hometown of Chicago.

With decades of material to draw from, Meal Ticket could have focused on stories from the distant past. However, it does move closer to the present. The 2022 Game is highlighted because it marked the event’s return after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic. Flau’jae Johnson is featured prominently, and it’s very moving to hear more about her late father. The documentary also shows Johnson expressing disappointment with her performance at the McDonald’s game. Johnson later won a national championship in her freshman season at LSU.

Meal Ticket discusses how the event has changed. In the past, the McDonald’s All American Games were the place for players to make a name for themselves. Now, with social media, many are already well-known with a ton of followers before even making the roster. Still, every high school basketball player dreams of becoming a McDonald’s All American.

“When I first got announced to be a McDonald’s All American, it was like a dream come true,” Paige Bueckers said in archival footage in the documentary. “I watched the game when I was younger, just dreaming to play in that game. So, to be named to be a McDonald’s All American means everything to me.”

Meal Ticket is available to stream on Prime Video on March 19.