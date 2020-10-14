Amazon has worked its way into the NFL playoff picture.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company will be getting one of the two new Wild Card games, airing on CBS and NBC. Amazon’s game will be the CBS game, which will also air on Nickelodeon (yes, really) and stream on CBS All Access.

The Sports Business Journal also notes that Amazon’s exclusive game later this year will take place in either in Week 15 or 16.

One playoff game for Amazon isn’t earth-shattering, but it’s a foot in the door. Of the six Wild Card games, two will air on each of CBS and NBC, one will air on ESPN (and will likely be simulcast on ABC once again), and one will air on Fox.

Amazon’s relationship with the NFL dates back to 2017, when it picked up the streaming rights for Thursday Night Football. It renewed the deal in 2018 for two seasons, also broadcasting the stream on Twitch. Earlier this year, it re-upped for another three seasons, and added a bunch of other related programming.

