With Amazon taking over the exclusive rights for Thursday Night Football, it’s bringing changes on the broadcasting front. It’s an open secret that Al Michaels is wanted by Amazon and he may very well move there after this weekend’s Super Bowl. That being said, other than Amazon’s interest in hiring Troy Aikman to be Michaels’ broadcasting partner, the rest of Amazon’s potential NFL setup is rather unknown to the general public.

There may be a bit of a clarity thanks to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand as he reports that “Marshawn Lynch and Tony Gonzalez will likely be a part of its pregame coverage, according to sources.”

While the Gonzalez news is new, Marchand had already floated Lynch’s name a month ago. Back in mid-January, Marchand revealed that Amazon was “targeting” Lynch where he would be a feature reporter and analyst as well as someone who conducts interviews and “utilizing his sense of humor” in cities where the games are held.

Gonzalez’s potential role is less known but his experience as a studio analyst for Fox’s pregame show should make for an easy transition should he pursue the potential opportunity. Amazon is looking to make a big splash as they enter a new era of NFL broadcasting so they will be sure to get some of the biggest names available.

