On Thursday, Amazon released a trailer for the Coach Prime docuseries, which followed Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football team through the 2022 season.

Co-produced by SMAC Productions and Prime Video Sports, this season of Coach Prime was announced back in October.

Here’s the trailer.

And here’s a blurb from Amazon’s release.

The series follows the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, throughout their 12-0, undefeated SWAC Championship season. These four new episodes explore how the team and the community united together during a season unlike any other and features a wide range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire. “I am HONORED and ELATED to share this inside look at how our program made HISTORY as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team. This group of young men are SMART, TOUGH, FAST, and DISCIPLINED with CHARACTER, and together, we were able to DOMINATE all season long,” said Sanders. “You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

The Coach Prime series previously aired on Barstool’s platforms.

The four episode series of Coach Prime will be available on Prime Video December 29th.