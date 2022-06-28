Last summer, it came out that Amazon would feature Arsenal in the next season of their All or Nothing Prime Video documentary series. That multi-sport series has previously done two Premier League installments, covering Manchester City in 2018 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, and they’ve done several other soccer versions, including with Italian club Juventus and with the Brazilian men’s national team. They’ve now returned to Premier League coverage, following Arsenal throughout the 2021-22 campaign, and they’ve now released a first-look teaser trailer with about 20 seconds of footage ahead of this series’ debut on August 4. Here’s that teaser:

Here’s more on what to expect from this edition of All or Nothing from a release:

All or Nothing: Arsenal will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition. Earlier this year, Prime Video also revealed that the Academy Award- and BAFTA Award-winning actor and Arsenal fan Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) will narrate the upcoming docuseries. All or Nothing: Arsenal is produced by 72 Films, executive produced by Mark Raphael, Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.

This is going to be an eight-episode series. The first three episodes will be available on Prime Video beginning on Thursday, August 4, followed by three more the following Thursday and the final two on Thursday, August 18.

It’s notable that Amazon is continuing with documentaries, and particularly with soccer documentaries. In addition to those aforementioned All or Nothing editions (the Manchester City one in particular received a rave review from AA’s Joe Lucia), they’ve also done projects on Paul Pogba, Sir Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund, and more.

One advantage to doing non-game soccer content is the opportunity to distribute it to audiences of soccer fans in many countries. That’s certainly the case for All Or Nothing: Arsenal, which will be available in more than 240 countries and territories. We’ll see how this does for Amazon.

[Image supplied by Amazon]