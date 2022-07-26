On Tuesday, Amazon released the full trailer for the Prime Video’s new A League of Their Own series.

This series has been in the works for a long time. Back in 2018, the news first broke that the series was in the works, and it was officially ordered to series by Amazon in the summer of 2020. Nick Offerman’s casting was reported last summer, and the teaser and release date were revealed last month.

Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, and D’Arcy Carden, among others, star in the series.

Jacobson and Will Graham are the creators of the series and serve as executive producers, with Jamie Babbit (who directed the pilot), Desta Tedros Reff, and Hailey Wierengo also receiving executive producer credits.

All eight episodes will drop on Prime Video on Friday, August 12th.