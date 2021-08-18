Tuesday, Amazon made its latest personnel move to make sure its live sports production measures up to its broadcasting rivals by hiring former NFL Network executive Mike Muriano.

Muriano joins Amazin as the executive producer of live sports for Prime Video, per The Hollywood Reporter. Reporting to Jared Stacy, director of live production for Prime Video, Muriano “will also be responsible for building a diverse and dynamic roster of talent both on-air and behind the camera,” per an Amazon statement.

Muriano’s hiring makes a lot of sense as Amazon becomes the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football with the 2022 season. And though they’re working with NBC to produce the broadcasts, they need their own in-house team that understands how to promote and grow the experience on their own platform. After starting out as a segment producer at NFL Network, Muriano worked his way up to VP and executive producer for the studio and remote content there. A major aspect of that role saw him have oversight of live studio production and remote programming for Thursday Night Football.

Per THR, Amazon VP of global sports video Marie Donoghue wrote in an internal memo that Muriano is “a game-changer for us as a service…Mike brings incredible passion and expertise to our rapidly growing team. His respect and trust with stakeholders throughout the NFL will be essential as we architect the future of football on Prime Video.”

