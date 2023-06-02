On Thursday, Amazon announced the latest season of a soccer docuseries on Prime Video.

The second season of FC Barcelona: A New Era will premiere later this year in “more than 240 countries and territories” across the world.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the season, which will follow the team’s journey to the 2022-23 LaLiga championship.

The docuseries will follow the team’s key moments from the previous season, offering unprecedented access to the players and coaching staff that will take fans behind the season and the process that returned FC Barcelona to the LaLiga title. Prime members will get to see up close how Xavi rebuilt the team with new world-class signings, rising young stars, and the squad’s adaptation to his sytem, which brought a winning mentality to the team and raised the expectations of FC Barcelona fans.

The first season premiered in December with five episodes covering the 2021-22 season. The second season is produced by Wakai in partnership with Barca Studios.

Last year, Amazon announced that the German national team would be featured in the next edition of All or Nothing, which was supposed to premiere this spring. The Germans went out in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the federation ended up taking FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a ban of the OneLove armband. That series could be quite a good one when it premieres.

[Photo via Amazon]