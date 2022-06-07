We’ve known for a while that Amazon’s A League of Their Own reboot series is arriving later this year, and now we finally have an official release date.

In addition to announcing the series will drop in its entirety on Friday, August 12th, Amazon gave us our first glimpse at the Rockford Peaches. The series, starring D’Arcy Carden, Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, and Nick Offerman, is more of a reboot of the film as opposed to giving us the exact same characters.

The series feels more about capturing the time, place, and spirit of the 1992 Penny Marshall classic, while also exploring themes the film didn’t. (Notably, as the teaser hints, race and sexuality.)

When the series was announced way back in late summer 2020, this is what Amazon exec Vernon Sanders and show creators Jacobson and Will Graham said about the project:

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life.” said Graham and Jacobson. “It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.” “There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

In all, this is a project that has a ton of potential, arriving at an important time and revisiting one of the more memorable sports movie periods and worlds.

