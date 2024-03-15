February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Allen Iverson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One of the NBA’s most electric players of the last 30 years is going to be the focus of Prime Video’s latest sports documentary.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that Prime Video had greenlit a documentary on Allen Iverson, with the production companies of Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal producing.

One9, who directed the George Gervin feature Iceman from Mike Tollin’s Mandalay Sports Media, is directing the Iverson doc. He also directed Nas: Time Is Illmatic and the Emmy-nominated L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.

“Allen was a pioneer in the world of sports and entertainment, “said Jersey Legends Shaquille O’Neal. “His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy.” “We’re excited to join forces with Prime Video, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jersey Legends to tell the incredible story of Allen Iverson, a revolutionary figure with deep influence on and off the court,” said Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media. “This project provides us the opportunity to pull back the curtains on Iverson’s storied career, legacy, and impact through meaningful storytelling that will appeal to audiences worldwide.”

The untitled film, which also doesn’t have a release date, features Iverson discussing “a more reflective side of his present-day self, as he takes us on a journey through his storied history into the present day where he realizes his cultural impact long after his playing days have come to an end.”

This is Prime Video’s second significant NBA documentary announcement of the year. Giannis: The Marvelous Journey premiered in February. The company has been linked to acquiring a package of live NBA games recently as well.

[Prime Video]