Thursday Night Football on Amazon’s Prime Video reached new heights this past season, experiencing a 24 percent year-over-year growth in viewership. As the streaming platform looks to further improve the product, it is reportedly considering bringing NFL insider Albert Breer into the fold.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Breer and Amazon are in “advanced talks” to bring Breer on as an editorial consultant and on-air contributor to Thursday Night Football.

Previously, longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen served as an editorial consultant for Amazon prior to his death earlier this year.

Both Breer and an Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the New York Post report at this point. Additionally, Glasspiegel added that the deal has yet to be finalized.

However, seeing how Breer fits into the mold as an on-air personality will be interesting. In the past, we’ve seen other networks include NFL insiders into the fold during pre-game studio shows prior to standalone games. So perhaps Breer would have a similar role to Adam Schefter’s on Monday Night Countdown on ESPN.

Regardless, we know that if Breer and Amazon reach a deal, the move would not affect Breer’s current duties for Sports Illustrated. According to Glasspiegel, Breer will remain at SI along with this potential new role at Amazon.

